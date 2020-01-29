Cagliari Talks With West Ham Intensify, Want Guarantees In Nahitan Nandez Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Cagliari will ask West Ham United for a series of guarantees if they agree to loan Uruguayan midfielder Nahitan Nandez to the Premier League side, it has been claimed in Italy.



West Ham have gone in for the former Boca Juniors star and want to tie up a deal to take him to England before the transfer window slams shut on Friday night.













Cagliari are willing to deal, but on their terms and, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, will want guarantees; it is unclear what guarantees they are looking for.



It is claimed that West Ham have offered the Italian side a loan fee of €8m for Nandez, with an obligation to buy if they stay in the Premier League.





The obligation to buy would be set at €35m.







Intense negotiations between the two clubs are now taking place in an attempt to agree a deal.



Cagliari only snapped up Nandez from Boca Juniors last summer and locked him down to a five-year contract at the club; he has made 20 appearances in Serie A.





He has been capped on 31 occasions by Uruguay at international level and turned out for the South American country at the 2018 World Cup.

