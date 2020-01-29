XRegister
29/01/2020 - 22:25 GMT

Celtic Boss Neil Lennon Comments On Speculation Around West Ham Linked Olivier Ntcham

 




Celtic manager Neil Lennon has shut the door on a move for Olivier Ntcham, who has been linked with West Ham United, before the transfer window slams shut. 

Ntcham was linked with the exit door at Celtic last summer, but stayed put and has continued to be involved in Lennon's plans at Paradise.


 



He has again been linked with a move away from Celtic this month, just days before the transfer window closes, with claims that West Ham are in advanced talks to take him to the London Stadium.

Lennon though has insisted that Ntcham will not leave and at his post-St Johnstone press conference dubbed the talk "nonsense".
 


The Celtic manager added: "He's not going anywhere.



"I thought tonight he was magnificent."

All eyes will be on whether Celtic are tested with an offer for Ntcham before the transfer window slams shut on Friday evening.
 


Ntcham scored on Wednesday night in Celtic's 3-0 win over St Johnstone, grabbing the Bhoys' first goal on the night; James Forrest and Leigh Griffiths also struck.
 