Chelsea Holding Talks Over Dries Mertens Swoop, Could Open Door For Tottenham On Olivier Giroud

Chelsea are keen to land Napoli winger Dries Mertens, in a move which would then free up Olivier Giroud to move to Tottenham Hotspur.



The Blues want to land an attacking reinforcement before the transfer window closes and, according to Sky Italia, they have kicked off talks to sign Mertens.













It is claimed Chelsea are serious about taking Mertens to Stamford Bridge and are locked in a meeting with Napoli to understand whether the transfer would be possible.



If Chelsea manage to land the Belgium international then it would free up the club to let Giroud leave.





Giroud is desperate to move on from Chelsea as he seeks regular playing time ahead of Euro 2020 this summer.







Italian giants Inter have been showing interest in Giroud, but they have cooled efforts to sign him in recent days.



Tottenham, who are also looking for a striker, are now a potential destination for the Frenchman before the window slams shut.





However, Chelsea will need to get Mertens in through the door to be willing to allow Giroud to move on.

