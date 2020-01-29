Chelsea Still Hoping To Be Able To Sign 32-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are still hoping to be able to sign Edinson Cavani from Paris Saint-Germain this month.



Cavani's contract at PSG expires in the summer, but he could leave the French champions before the transfer window slams shut late on Friday night.













The 32-year-old Uruguayan wants to go to Atletico Madrid, but the Spanish giants have so far been unable to agree a fee with PSG, with their latest proposal of €15m knocked back.



Atletico Madrid believe PSG are waiting for other clubs to bid and, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, Chelsea are still hoping to sign Cavani.





Blues boss Frank Lampard wants to bolster his attacking options and is an admirer of Cavani.







However, with thoughts that PSG are reluctant to strengthen Atletico Madrid because the two sides could still potentially meet in the Champions League this season, Chelsea are also still in the competition.



Cavani has also been linked with David Beckham's Inter Miami.





Shipping the Uruguayan off to the MLS could appeal to PSG, but it remains to be seen if Cavani wants to make the move.

