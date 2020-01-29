Chelsea Suffer Blow To Dries Mertens Hopes

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli will not let Dries Mertens move to Chelsea before the transfer window closes, it has been claimed in Italy.



Chelsea have established contact with Napoli in an effort to see if an agreement can be found to take the Belgian to Stamford Bridge this month.













The Blues want to land an attacker, something which could open the door for Olivier Giroud to leave, with Tottenham Hotspur showing interest in the veteran Frenchman.



However, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, there is no chance Napoli will let Mertens go this month.





They are determined to keep hold of the attacker, with losing him mid-season something Napoli do not want to happen.







The news will be a blow for Chelsea and send the Blues on to other targets, but they are running out of time.



Mertens, 32, has scored nine goals in 22 appearances across all competitions for Napoli this season.





He scored in both Napoli's Champions League group stage meetings with Liverpool this season.

