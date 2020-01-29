XRegister
26 October 2019

29/01/2020 - 23:29 GMT

Claim Made On Key Detail of Newcastle’s Danny Rose Loan Agreement

 




Newcastle United's loan deal to sign Danny Rose from Tottenham Hotspur is almost certain to include an obligation to buy in the summer, according to the Daily Mail

Steve Bruce's Magpies have seen off competition from several other clubs to win the race for Rose's services, agreeing a loan deal with Tottenham.


 



They will now look to push the deal over the line ahead of the transfer window closing on Friday night, with Rose becoming a Newcastle player until the end of the season.

He will though continue on the books at St James' Park after that as the deal is claimed to be almost certain to contain an obligation to buy.
 


Tottenham have been pushing for Rose to leave only on a permanent deal or a loan with an obligation to buy, as they seek to shift him off the books.



He now looks to have taken the first step towards ending his association with a club he joined in 2007.

Rose will add to Bruce's options at left-back and will be looking to clock up regular game time over the remainder of the season.
 


He has made just 12 appearances in the Premier League for Tottenham this term.
 