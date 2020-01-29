XRegister
26 October 2019

29/01/2020 - 09:09 GMT

Claim Made Over Rangers Link With Josh Windass

 




Rangers have not had any contact with Wigan Athletic over a deal for Josh Windass, but he could leave the Championship club this month, according to The Athletic

The Gers, who look to be in the market to make signings before the window slams shut on Friday night, have been linked with a bid to re-sign Windass from Wigan.


 



Rangers sold Windass to the Championship side in the summer of 2018, but he is claimed to not have the smoothest of relationships with manager Paul Cook.

The Scottish giants though have not had any contact with Wigan over taking the 26-year-old back to Ibrox this month.
 


Windass could be available for transfer this month however, with the Championship side open to letting him go for the right price.



All eyes will be on whether Rangers do go in with an offer to test the water with Wigan, as they look to strengthen.

Windass regularly chipped in with goals from midfield while at Rangers and finished the 2017/18 campaign at the club with 18 goals across all competitions.
 


The midfielder has another 18 months left to run on his contract at Wigan.
 