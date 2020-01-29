Everton Turn Down Huge Barcelona Offer For Richarlison

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton have knocked back a €100m bid from Barcelona for forward Richalison, according to Sky Sports News.



Barcelona are looking to land an attacker before the transfer window closes and have been linked with a host of options.













They hold an interest in Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while Valencia's Rodrigo Moreno is also an option for the Camp Nou side.



Now Barcelona have tried their luck for Everton's Richarlison, putting in an eye-watering bid of €100m for the Brazilian.





However, the ambitious Goodison Park outfit have rejected the proposal and have no intention of letting Richarlison go.







It remains to be seen how Richarlison reacts to Everton denying him a move to Barcelona and the Toffees will hope his head is not turned.



Richarlison has found the back of the net ten times in 27 games for Everton so far this season.





The Toffees are in a strong position to resist his departure, having locked Richarlison down on a contract until 2024.

