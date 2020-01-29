XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



29/01/2020 - 17:17 GMT

Everton Turn Down Huge Barcelona Offer For Richarlison

 




Everton have knocked back a €100m bid from Barcelona for forward Richalison, according to Sky Sports News

Barcelona are looking to land an attacker before the transfer window closes and have been linked with a host of options.


 



They hold an interest in Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while Valencia's Rodrigo Moreno is also an option for the Camp Nou side.

Now Barcelona have tried their luck for Everton's Richarlison, putting in an eye-watering bid of €100m for the Brazilian.
 


However, the ambitious Goodison Park outfit have rejected the proposal and have no intention of letting Richarlison go.



It remains to be seen how Richarlison reacts to Everton denying him a move to Barcelona and the Toffees will hope his head is not turned.

Richarlison has found the back of the net ten times in 27 games for Everton so far this season.
 


The Toffees are in a strong position to resist his departure, having locked Richarlison down on a contract until 2024.
 