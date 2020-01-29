XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



29/01/2020 - 10:16 GMT

Hearts Have Put In Legwork On Craig Gordon Swoop

 




Hearts have been in talks with Celtic for several weeks over taking goalkeeper Craig Gordon to Tynecastle, according to BBCScotland.

With the winter transfer window heading towards its climax, clubs now have to step up and move quickly in order to land their transfer targets before the window slams shut on Friday night.  


 



That will be the case for Scottish Premiership side Hearts, who are interested in resigning their former goalkeeper Gordon from league rivals Celtic.

The development has been on the cards for some time though, with Hearts putting in the legwork on the swoop for several weeks.
 


It is understood that Neil Lennon's side were initially hesitant to lose Gordon, but Hearts now appear to have got the legwork for the deal done.



While Celtic and Hearts remain in talks, the goalkeeper is said to be keen on a move back to Tynecastle, where he began his career.

Gordon made his debut for Hearts in 2002 and continued playing in Edinburgh before moving to English club Sunderland in the summer of 2007.
 


The 37-year-old remained with the Black Cats for five years, but was released in 2012.

Gordon remained a free agent for two years before Scottish champions Celtic came calling and signed him ahead of the 2014/15 season.
 