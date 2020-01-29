Hearts Have Put In Legwork On Craig Gordon Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Hearts have been in talks with Celtic for several weeks over taking goalkeeper Craig Gordon to Tynecastle, according to BBCScotland.



With the winter transfer window heading towards its climax, clubs now have to step up and move quickly in order to land their transfer targets before the window slams shut on Friday night.













That will be the case for Scottish Premiership side Hearts, who are interested in resigning their former goalkeeper Gordon from league rivals Celtic.



The development has been on the cards for some time though, with Hearts putting in the legwork on the swoop for several weeks.





It is understood that Neil Lennon's side were initially hesitant to lose Gordon, but Hearts now appear to have got the legwork for the deal done.







While Celtic and Hearts remain in talks, the goalkeeper is said to be keen on a move back to Tynecastle, where he began his career.



Gordon made his debut for Hearts in 2002 and continued playing in Edinburgh before moving to English club Sunderland in the summer of 2007.





The 37-year-old remained with the Black Cats for five years, but was released in 2012.



Gordon remained a free agent for two years before Scottish champions Celtic came calling and signed him ahead of the 2014/15 season.

