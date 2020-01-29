XRegister
26 October 2019

29/01/2020 - 12:33 GMT

Hertha Berlin Representatives Arrive In Milan, Trying To Beat Tottenham To Krzysztof Piatek

 




Hertha Berlin representatives have arrived in Milan for talks as they bid to beat Tottenham Hotspur to the signature of striker Krzysztof Piatek. 

Spurs have identified Piatek as a potential signing and have already failed with offers to take him to north London.


 



AC Milan have stood firm by a €30m asking price for the striker and now Tottenham have serious competition for the Poland international marksman.

Hertha Berlin have put in an offer of €27m plus bonuses and, though AC Milan feel the figure is too low, talks are continuing as the Germans step up their efforts.
 


According to Sky Italia, Hertha Berlin officials have arrived in Milan and are heading for AC Milan headquarters for fresh discussions.



Piatek meanwhile is considering the proposal from the Bundesliga outfit.

The striker is aware that if he stays at AC Milan he could see his playing time suffer, with the club having brought in Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
 


It remains to be seen if Tottenham can agree a deal with AC Milan to present Piatek with an alternative option to consider.
 