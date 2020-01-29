Krzysztof Piatek: AC Milan Braced For New Tottenham Hotspur Offer

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan are waiting to receive an improved offer from Tottenham Hotspur for striker Krzysztof Piatek today.



Spurs are keen on landing the 24-year-old Poland international, but have yet to be able to agree a fee with the Rossoneri for his signature.













Piatek is surplus to requirements at AC Milan following the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the Italian giants are ready to sell him for €30m.



No club have yet to meet the asking price, though Tottenham have tried to tempt AC Milan with offers for Piatek.





Now, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, AC Milan are waiting to receive an improved offer from Tottenham today.







Spurs are expected by the Italians to put in a fresh proposal to take Piatek to north London.



AC Milan only signed Piatek in January last year, forking out €35m to snap him up from fellow Italian club Genoa.





Tottenham have been joined in the race for Piatek by German Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.

