XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



29/01/2020 - 09:00 GMT

Krzysztof Piatek: AC Milan Braced For New Tottenham Hotspur Offer

 




AC Milan are waiting to receive an improved offer from Tottenham Hotspur for striker Krzysztof Piatek today. 

Spurs are keen on landing the 24-year-old Poland international, but have yet to be able to agree a fee with the Rossoneri for his signature.


 



Piatek is surplus to requirements at AC Milan following the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the Italian giants are ready to sell him for €30m.

No club have yet to meet the asking price, though Tottenham have tried to tempt AC Milan with offers for Piatek.
 


Now, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, AC Milan are waiting to receive an improved offer from Tottenham today.



Spurs are expected by the Italians to put in a fresh proposal to take Piatek to north London.

AC Milan only signed Piatek in January last year, forking out €35m to snap him up from fellow Italian club Genoa.
 


Tottenham have been joined in the race for Piatek by German Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.
 