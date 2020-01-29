Manchester United Plan Bruno Fernandes Medical For Thursday Morning

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United are edging closer to the competition of the signing of Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes and he is expected to undergo a medical on Thursday morning, according to Sky Sports News (10:43am).



Portuguese midfielder Fernandes has been a long-term target of Premier League giants Manchester United and the saga appears to be finally coming to an end.













The Red Devils were struggling to strike a deal with the 25-year-old's club Sporting Lisbon, but are understood to have found a breakthrough this week.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are reported to have agreed a fee in the region of £46.5m for the acquisition of the attacking midfielder.





Further add-ons in the agreement could see the deal become worth up to £67.7m.







With the transfer nearing completion, Manchester United are set to give Fernandes a medical on Thursday morning.



The Portuguese international is expected to fly from Lisbon to Manchester later on Wednesday.





If everything goes well, Fernandes could possibly be in line to make his Manchester United debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

