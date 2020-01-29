Newcastle United Agree Deal For Danny Rose

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have agreed to loan out Danny Rose to Newcastle United, according to the Daily Telegraph.



The Magpies have been leading the race for the left-back, with Steve Bruce interested in adding Rose to his squad before the transfer window slams shut.













Now Newcastle look to have won the race for the defender and have agreed a loan deal with Tottenham to take Rose to St James' Park.



Rose will be looking to play on a regular basis under Bruce at Newcastle.





The defender has also attracted interest from Bournemouth and Watford.







It remains to be seen what the exact terms of the loan are and whether Newcastle will be paying a loan fee to take Rose north.



The 29-year-old joined Spurs in 2007 and has made 214 appearances for the north London club.





The defender has featured in just 12 Premier League games for Tottenham over the course of this season.

