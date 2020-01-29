Newcastle United Bid Claim For Jarrod Bowen Rubbished

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United have not put in a bid to sign Jarrod Bowen from Hull City, according to the Shields Gazette.



Magpies boss Steve Bruce is an admirer of Bowen, who has been in superb form for the Tigers in the Championship this season.













It has been reported that Newcastle have now gone in with an offer for Bowen, however that has been rubbished, with no offer having been made for the winger by the Premier League side.



Bowen is under contract at Hull for a further six months, but the Tigers have an option to extend his deal by another 12 months.





Hull could sell the winger if he does not agree a new contract, but the clock is ticking down on this month's transfer window.







If clubs are to wrap up a deal for Bowen then they face a race against time and Hull will likely need to be made an offer they cannot refuse.



He is key to the club's promotion hopes this term and has scored 16 goals in the Championship so far in the current campaign.





Bowen clocked all 90 minutes in Tuesday night's 2-1 defeat at home against Huddersfield Town in the Championship.

