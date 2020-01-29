Newcastle United Favourites To Sign Tottenham Hotspur Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United have emerged as the favourites to sign Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose, while league rivals Bournemouth and Watford are interested, according to Sky Sports News (13:58).



Premier League side Newcastle have made good use of the winter transfer window by signing two players in an attempt to bolster their squad for the latter half of the campaign.



The Magpies completed the signings of Nabil Bentaleb and Valentino Lazaro on loan deals until the end of the season earlier this month.





However, there could be one more incoming at St. James Park, with the Tyneside-based club interested in signing Tottenham star Rose.







Now Newcastle have emerged as the frontrunners to sign the 29-year-old Englishman.



Rose, who has fallen out of favour at Spurs under Jose Mourinho, is also wanted by top-flight sides Watford and Bournemouth.





Newcastle, who are currently leading the chase, want to bring in Rose as they received a setback with the injury of Jetro Willems.

