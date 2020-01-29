Nottingham Forest Working On Deal For Premier League Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest are working on a deal to land Brighton & Hove Albion defender Gaetan Bong.



Tricky Trees boss Sabri Lamouchi wants to strengthen his squad before the transfer window slams shut at the end of this week and the Championship club are keen on Bong, according to The Athletic.













The left-back is out of contract at Brighton in the summer, but it is not clear whether Nottingham Forest want him on loan or on a permanent deal.



Bong has struggled for game time at Brighton this season, managing just 55 minutes of Premier League football on the south coast.





Graham Potter gave him outings in the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, but Bong's time at Brighton looks to be coming to an end.







He joined the Seagulls in 2015 and has made over 100 appearances for the Premier League side.



Bong has also played his football in France and Greece.





The defender has been capped on 16 occasions at international level by Cameroon.

