Panathinaikos and DC United Amongst Clubs Keen On Bristol City Star

Bristol City defender Ashley Williams is attracting interest from Panathinaikos, DC United and Antalyaspor, according to BBC Wales.



The experienced central defender is out of contract at Ashton Gate in the summer and is happy with the Robins.













Williams though will have options if he does not extend his stay at Bristol City, with Greek giants Panathinaikos, MLS side DC United and Turkish outfit Antalyaspor all keen on securing his services.



The trio are looking to sign up Williams to a pre-contractual agreement for a summer move.





Williams has been a key man for Bristol City this season and has turned out in 23 of the club's 29 Championship games, even chipping in with two goals.







The 35-year-old has never played his club football outside the UK and a move abroad may appeal.



He had a lengthy spell on the books at Welsh giants Swansea City, helping the Swans gain promotion to the Premier League and winning the EFL Cup.





Williams is focused on making Euro 2020 this summer and has won 86 caps for Wales so far.

