Peterborough Supremo Comments On Newcastle United’s Sell-on Clause On Ivan Toney

Peterborough United supremo Darragh MacAnthony has admitted that Newcastle United have a "very large" sell-on clause on Posh hitman Ivan Toney.



The prolific marksman is on the radar of a host of clubs, but no deal has yet to be done to take him away from London Road.













MacAnthony could be tested with bids for the striker before the transfer window slams shut, however he will have to take into account how much Newcastle would be owed on any deal, having admitted they have a sell-on clause from when they let Toney join Peterborough.



Asked if Newcastle have a sell-on clause, MacAnthony wrote on Twitter: "You do indeed. A very large one."





Toney has found the back of the net on 20 occasions across all competitions for Peterborough so far this season.







The 23-year-old is central to Peterborough's push to earn promotion from League One and losing him this month would be a blow.



Toney made four appearances for Newcastle at senior level and was sent out on a series of loans.





Scottish giants Celtic scouted Toney earlier this month.

