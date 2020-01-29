Reading Hopeful of Landing Midfielder But Stumbling Block Identified

Follow @insidefutbol





Reading are set to make a move for Sao Paulo defensive midfielder Felipe Araruna and are hopeful of completing the signing, though his loan terms could be an issue.



Championship club Reading have had a silent winter transfer window so far, with the Royals having made no signings this month.













However, with the transfer window nearing an end and slamming shut on Friday night, Mark Bowen's side are now ready to make their move.



Reading, who currently sit 15th in the English second tier, have been linked with a move for Brazilian club Sao Paulo's midfielder Araruna previously.





Now the Royals are set to make a move for the 23-year-old, according to former Reading Chronicle journalist Courtney Friday.







The Berkshire-based club are hopeful of sealing a deal for Araruna in the coming days and before the transfer window slams shut on Friday.



However, it is claimed that the player's loan terms – he has been on loan at Fortaleza – could present an issue for the Royals as they look to snap him up.





While the Brazilian midfielder is primarily a defensive midfielder, he can also operate as a right-back.

