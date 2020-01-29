Sheffield Wednesday Keen On Tottenham Hotspur Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield Wednesday are amongst the clubs looking to sign Troy Parrott on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, according to the Evening Standard.



Tottenham have just completed the signing of Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven and are also looking to add a striker to the ranks before the window slams shut.













Young Parrott is likely to find his first team chances limited and several clubs are keen on offering him a home on loan.



Garry Monk's Sheffield Wednesday want Parrott, while Charlton Athletic and QPR offer potential destinations which would keep him in the capital.





However, any deal is dependent on whether Spurs boss Jose Mourinho agrees to loan out Parrott.







Parrott is claimed to be eager to go out on loan until the end of the season as he looks to play first team football.



Mourinho though has indicated that he feels it is too soon to allow Parrott to go out on a loan spell and Tottenham have yet to agree to a move.





However, Mourinho's stance on Parrott making a temporary move away from Tottenham is thought to have softened.

