West Ham Enter Willian Jose Mix But Brazilian Still Has Tottenham Belief

West Ham United have moved into the race for Willian Jose, who is still expecting Tottenham Hotspur to come back with another bid for him.



Tottenham made an offer for the Real Sociedad striker earlier this month, but it was knocked back by the Spanish side, who want €30m to let the Brazilian go.













Spurs' interest has cooled, but West Ham have now moved into the mix, according to Spanish daily AS.



David Moyes' side are looking to sign Jose from Real Sociedad on loan with an option to buy, a deal formula which is not agreeable to the Spanish outfit, who prefer a permanent sale.





Jose's agents are working on their client's exit and the player believes Tottenham will return with another offer.







Tottenham have signed Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven and question marks have been placed on whether they will come back in with another proposal for Jose.



While Real Sociedad have stood firm in wanting €30m for Jose, it is claimed that the striker's desire to leave the club means nothing can be ruled out in the final hours of the transfer window.





Jose was again not involved for Real Sociedad on Wednesday night against Osasuna in the Spanish Cup.

