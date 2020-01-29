XRegister
29/01/2020 - 14:50 GMT

West Ham In Advanced Talks To Land Celtic Star

 




West Ham United are in advanced talks to sign midfielder Olivier Ntcham from Celtic. 

The Hammers have been scouring the transfer market in an attempt to add to David Moyes' options before the window slams shut at the end of the week.


 



They are moving for a number of players, with multiple irons in the fire, and are pushing for Celtic midfielder Ntcham.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, West Ham are in advanced negotiations to sign the 23-year-old this month.
 


Ntcham had appeared likely to leave Celtic last summer and had interest from several sides, but ended up staying put at Celtic Park.



The midfielder could now be set to head back to England, where he spent time on the books at Manchester City, to join West Ham's battle for survival.

West Ham have other options and are also in talks with Pape Cheikh Diop.
 


The 22-year-old midfielder is currently on loan at Spanish side Celta Vigo from Lyon; he has also been linked with a move to an unnamed Championship club.
 