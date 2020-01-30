XRegister
30/01/2020 - 23:22 GMT

Arsenal New Boy Admits Admiration For Liverpool

 




Arsenal new boy Pablo Mari has expressed his admiration for Liverpool, but is confident Gunners have a fantastic team as well.

Premier League club Arsenal confirmed the signing of Spanish centre-back Mari from Flamengo on loan until the end of the season earlier this week.  


 



The 26-year-old, who is a former Manchester City man, recently came up against the stars of Premier League table-toppers Liverpool in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup.

While the Brazilian club ended up on the losing side, Mari's performance, that saw him help his team to keep the Reds attack at bay for the first 90 minutes, earned him plaudits.
 


Reflecting on facing Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, Mari has expressed his admiration for the Merseyside-based club, including star players Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, but is confident that Arsenal have top-quality players in their ranks as well.



"It was a great experience [to face Liverpool]", Mari told Arsenal Player.

"It was really exciting to play against a big club and I think I performed really well.
 


"At the end of the day, they’re just people like everyone else.

"Obviously they’re in great form at the moment and they’re among the best players in the world, but we also have a fantastic team with top players."

Mari will be looking to get the better of the European and world champions when Arsenal host Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium in the league in May.
 