Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brighton, Newcastle and Watford All Negotiating For Bundesliga Striker, Player Wants Exit

Aston Villa, Brighton, Bournemouth, Newcastle United and Watford are all in talks to sign Hertha Berlin striker Davie Selke.



Hertha Berlin are poised to add Krzysztof Piatek to the ranks from AC Milan, having beaten off interest from Tottenham Hotspur to secure his services; Piatek has arrived in Germany for his medical.













The German side could be poised to see a striker leave though just as Piatek comes in as no fewer than five Premier League clubs are looking to snap up Selke.



According to German daily Bild, Selke wants to leave Hertha Berlin and talks are under way with Aston Villa, Brighton, Bournemouth, Newcastle and Watford.





The 25-year-old striker has already slapped in a transfer request with Hertha Berlin as he looks to force his way out of the club.







It is claimed the arrival of Piatek is key to his thinking and he does not want to stay at the Bundesliga side beyond the end of this month.



The clock is ticking though for any of the Premier League sides wanting Selke and they will need to move quickly.





The striker has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past.

