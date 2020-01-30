Celtic Interested In Premier League Hitman But Hopes Not High

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic are keen on Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp, but their hopes of signing him are not high, according to The Athletic.



Bhoys boss Neil Lennon is maintaining his interest in strengthening his squad even in the final hours of the transfer window this month.













He is interested in experienced Blades hitman Sharp, who has been tipped as a possible departure from Bramall Lane this month.



However, Celtic's hopes of signing Sharp are claimed to be slim, with the striker now more likely to stay at Sheffield United.





Sheffield United have loaned out Callum Robinson to West Brom in the Championship, meaning Sharp is likely to be more involved.







Blades boss Chris Wilder has been handing Sharp more in the way of game time in recent weeks and he clocked 59 minutes in Sheffield United's 1-0 loss against Manchester City.



He then clocked 90 minutes, providing two assists, as Sheffield United beat Millwall in the FA Cup at the weekend.





All eyes will be on whether Celtic do push ahead to try to tempt Sheffield United to do business before the window closes.

