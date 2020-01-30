Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur All Thinking of Islam Slimani

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea, Manchester United, Inter and Tottenham Hotspur are all showing interest in Leicester City striker Islam Slimani.



The Algeria international is currently on loan at Monaco in Ligue 1, but wants to terminate his loan and head elsewhere for the remainder of the season.













His agents have been hard at work and it is claimed Slimani is on the hit list of no fewer than four clubs heading into the final day of the January transfer window, according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it.



They held talks with Manchester United recently, while today Federico Pastorello met Inter in Milan.





It is claimed Tottenham are also interested in Slimani as they hunt a striker, while if Olivier Giroud leaves Chelsea, then the Blues could be in the mix for him.







The move would take the basis of a loan.



Slimani, 31, has found the back of the net seven times in 13 Ligue 1 games for Monaco this season.





His contract at Leicester is due to run until the summer of 2021.

