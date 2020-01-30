Crystal Palace Unlikely To Be Able To Pull Off Capture of 26-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace's swoop for Dalian Professional winger Yannick Carrasco is rated as unlikely to proceed at present due to complications.



Roy Hodgson has zeroed in on the Belgium international as a good addition before the transfer window slams shut and his side have been trying to negotiate a 12-month loan deal.













Palace would also want an option to buy including in the agreement to land 26-year-old Carrasco, but according to The Athletic, a deal is unlikely to happen at present.



It is claimed that a number of issues remain to be overcome and Crystal Palace have now started to assess other options due to the state of the swoop for Carrasco.





The winger was in fine form for Dalian Professional over the course of the last Chinese Super League season.







Losing his services would be a blow to Rafael Benitez's side, however Carrasco is keen to play in the Premier League.



He has been keeping fit in his native Belgium in the Chinese off-season.





As such, Carrasco would be well placed to fly into London in the event Crystal Palace are able to make progress on a complex deal.

