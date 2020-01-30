Everton Focusing On This In Transfer Business Ahead of Window Closure

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton could still do incoming business before the transfer window slams shut, but the club are focusing on trimming their squad in the remaining hours of January.



The Blues have been linked with a number of potential signings, including Inter midfielder Matias Vecino; they have made no progress on their swoop for the Uruguayan as they are unwilling to meet Inter's asking price.













According to The Athletic, Everton's focus before the window slams shut is on offloading players.



The Toffees are open to offers for Oumar Niasse and Cuco Martina, while highly rated defender Lewis Gibson could be sent out on loan, with Fleetwood Town and Ipswich Town keen.





Everton making an addition before the window closes has not been ruled out, but does not appear to be the club's focus.







The Merseyside giants want to trim their wage bill before the summer, with the summer window likely to be key as Carlo Ancelotti looks to reshape the squad at Goodison Park.



Barcelona have been linked with a big-money bid for Richarlison, but that talk has been rubbished.





Everton have no intention of letting the Brazilian leave and are committed to keeping hold of him.

