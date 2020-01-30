XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



30/01/2020 - 12:37 GMT

Everton Focusing On This In Transfer Business Ahead of Window Closure

 




Everton could still do incoming business before the transfer window slams shut, but the club are focusing on trimming their squad in the remaining hours of January. 

The Blues have been linked with a number of potential signings, including Inter midfielder Matias Vecino; they have made no progress on their swoop for the Uruguayan as they are unwilling to meet Inter's asking price.


 



According to The Athletic, Everton's focus before the window slams shut is on offloading players.

The Toffees are open to offers for Oumar Niasse and Cuco Martina, while highly rated defender Lewis Gibson could be sent out on loan, with Fleetwood Town and Ipswich Town keen.
 


Everton making an addition before the window closes has not been ruled out, but does not appear to be the club's focus.



The Merseyside giants want to trim their wage bill before the summer, with the summer window likely to be key as Carlo Ancelotti looks to reshape the squad at Goodison Park.

Barcelona have been linked with a big-money bid for Richarlison, but that talk has been rubbished.
 


Everton have no intention of letting the Brazilian leave and are committed to keeping hold of him.
 