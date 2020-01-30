Genk Star Heading To Rangers After Loan Deal Agreed

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers have reached an agreement to snap up Ianis Hagi on a loan deal from Belgian side Genk, as Steven Gerrard looks to increase his midfield options.



The 21-year-old, son of the legendary Gheorghe Hagi, is set to head to Glasgow to finalise a move to Rangers after the Scottish side agreed terms with Genk, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.













The loan deal will contain an option for Rangers to keep hold of Hagi permanently if he impresses during his spell at Ibrox.



Hagi, 21, wants more playing time and is hopeful that a switch to Rangers can provide it.





The midfielder is keen to put himself in the spotlight ahead of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, in which he is hoping to turn out for Romania.







Hagi has been involved in 19 games for Genk so far this season, scoring three times and providing four assists for his team-mates; he joined the club last summer from Viitorul Constanta on a five-year contract for around €8m.



Rangers have been looking to add to their squad before the transfer window closes and will race against time to put Hagi through a medical and push the deal over the line.





The Romanian will add to Gerrard's options in midfield as Rangers battle Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title.



Hagi has been capped at senior international level by Romania on ten occasions.

