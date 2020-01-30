I Didn’t Really Know How Big Rangers Are, Gers Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers loanee Sheyi Ojo admits he was aware of the size of the Gers as a club before his loan move from Liverpool, but has admitted that he did not know how big they are until he arrived at Ibrox.



The 22-year-old winger sealed his fifth temporary move away from Premier League side Liverpool when Rangers announced his signing on loan until the end of the season last summer.













Almost seven months into his spell at Ibrox, Ojo has been a significant member of Steven Gerrard's Rangers squad, who are looking to beat Celtic to the Scottish Premiership title.



The Liverpool loanee was aware of the size of the Light Blues as a club before he arrived at Ibrox, but has admitted that he did not realise how big they are until he donned the Rangers kit.





Ojo has expressed his delight at having the opportunity to play in front of some of the best fanbases in football and has termed his stint at the Scottish side so far a surprise.







"I knew it is a massive club, but I didn't really know how big it was in terms of the fanbase and stuff like that", Ojo told Rangers TV.



"So, it's definitely been a good surprise. Obviously, as a player, you want to play in front of the biggest crowds and the best supporters and Rangers are definitely up there with the very best.





"So, in that sense, it's been a good surprise and there are so many games left in the season, there are so many things to play for and everyone's excited."



Ojo has scored five goals and provided seven assists from his 33 appearances across all competitions for Rangers this term.

