I’ve Had Mentality Shift While At Rangers – Gers Star

Rangers winger Sheyi Ojo has revealed that he has had a mentality shift while at the Scottish giants and is relishing every minute as he learns from the coaching staff at Ibrox.



Ojo has been a regular in the Light Blues first-team squad since his season-long loan move from Premier League side Liverpool in the summer.













At Ibrox, the 22-year-old winger is guided by Rangers boss Steven Gerrard and assistant manager Gary McAllister, both of whom are former Liverpool stars.



Ojo is delighted to have the opportunity to learn from those who have played at the highest level in football and believes there has been a mentality shift for him.





Seven months into his Rangers stint, the Englishman feels like he is a different player and person now and views every training session as if it is his last.







"I think, obviously, you try and learn every day and with the staff that we've got – a lot of them are very experienced, played at the top level", Ojo told Rangers TV while at the Gers' winter camp in Dubai.



"So yes, it's great to learn off them. Obviously every day, I'd probably say especially in the last six weeks, there's been a shift in mentality for me personally.





"I feel like I'm just a different player, different person, every day treating as the final, like it's my last training session and I think that has obviously helped.



"I feel like in football a lot of it is mental. So yes, I am just trying to stay consistent every day in training as if it's your last and go from there."



With Rangers in the race for the league title, into the Europa League round of 32 and involved in the Scottish Cup, Ojo will be hopeful of helping the team to success in the second half of the season.

