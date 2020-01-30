XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



30/01/2020 - 19:26 GMT

Liverpool Star Set For Summer Anfield Exit

 




Nathaniel Clyne is set to leave Liverpool in the summer as a free agent, with no move likely to happen before the transfer window closes, according to The Athletic

The defender suffered an injury last summer and has not played a senior team game for Liverpool yet this season.


 



His contract is due to expire in the summer, but it had been claimed he could be poised for a loan move away from Anfield, something which would have effectively ended his Liverpool career this month.

However, no move is expected to happen before the transfer window closes on Friday night.
 


Instead Clyne will leave Liverpool in the summer when his contract at the club runs out.



The right-back joined the Reds from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2015, signing for the club just months before Brendan Rodgers was sacked.

Clyne spent the second half of last season on loan on the south coast at Bournemouth.
 


The 28-year-old has made over 100 appearances for Liverpool
 