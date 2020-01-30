Liverpool Star Set For Summer Anfield Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Nathaniel Clyne is set to leave Liverpool in the summer as a free agent, with no move likely to happen before the transfer window closes, according to The Athletic.



The defender suffered an injury last summer and has not played a senior team game for Liverpool yet this season.













His contract is due to expire in the summer, but it had been claimed he could be poised for a loan move away from Anfield, something which would have effectively ended his Liverpool career this month.



However, no move is expected to happen before the transfer window closes on Friday night.





Instead Clyne will leave Liverpool in the summer when his contract at the club runs out.







The right-back joined the Reds from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2015, signing for the club just months before Brendan Rodgers was sacked.



Clyne spent the second half of last season on loan on the south coast at Bournemouth.





The 28-year-old has made over 100 appearances for Liverpool

