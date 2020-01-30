XRegister
26 October 2019

30/01/2020 - 13:32 GMT

Newcastle United Switch Focus To Bringing In Forward

 




Newcastle United will step up their bid to sign a forward after wrapping up a loan deal for Danny Rose, according to The Athletic

The Magpies have agreed a loan deal with Tottenham Hotspur for Rose, offering the left-back a home for the remainder of the season, and are now pushing the swoop over the line.


 



Boss Steve Bruce wants to add another forward to the ranks and is switching his attention, with Newcastle now having put out feelers over potential targets.

They have been linked with Hertha Berlin's Davie Selke, but face significant competition for his signature.
 


And the clock is ticking down on the transfer window, leaving little time for Newcastle to do a deal.



They have also been linked with Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, but face potential competition from Tottenham Hotspur for the Frenchman.

Chelsea are only willing to let Giroud leave if they can bring in a replacement.
 


Giroud is keen to be playing regularly over the remaining months of the season ahead of Euro 2020 in the summer.
 