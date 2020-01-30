Nottingham Forest To Go In With Loan And Obligation Bid For Newcastle United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest are ready to make a loan offer to Newcastle United for Dwight Gayle, according to the Daily Mail.



Gayle has been interesting a host of Championship sides over the course of this month's transfer window, but no deal has made headway to take him away from St James' Park.













Now Sabri Lamouchi's Nottingham Forest are set to try their luck by making a move for Gayle which would be on a loan basis with an obligation to buy.



If the Tricky Trees win promotion to the Premier League then they would sign Gayle on a permanent basis from Newcastle for a fee of £15m.





Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has been keen to keep hold of Gayle, while he is also looking to add a striker to the ranks before the transfer window shuts.







All eyes will be on whether Bruce is willing to reduce his striking options by sanctioning an exit for Gayle late in the window.



Gayle is a proven goalscorer at Championship level and Nottingham Forest feel he can add to their promotion hopes.





Nottingham Forest are third in the Championship table and just two points behind second placed West Brom.

