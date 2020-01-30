XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



30/01/2020 - 23:49 GMT

Only Going To Get Better – Former Scottish Top Flight Star Lauds Chelsea Youngster

 




Former Scottish top flight star Stephen Craigan has heaped praise on Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour and has tipped the midfielder to only get better.

18-year-old central midfielder Gilmour, who began his career at Rangers, is considered one of the most highly-rated youngsters Scotland has.  


 



Having moved to Chelsea in 2017, the teenager made his first-team debut for Frank Lampard's Blues this season and has caught the eyes of many in England.

Among those to rate Gilmour highly is former Scottish top flight defender Craigan, who has heaped praise on the Chelsea star for how he always looks to make progressive passes.
 


The 43-year-old recalled how Gilmour stood out while playing in the Under-20s league in Scotland before tipping him to continue his development at Chelsea.



"When he receives the ball, the first thing he looks for is forward, can he play a forward pass that lets someone free to go make something happen", Craigan said on the Ladbrokes Social Club.

"Watching Motherwell against Hibs at the weekend, there's a lot of negative passes from midfield players at times, whereas you look at him – young man, I saw him play at 15, 16 when he played in the Under-20 league and he was the standout there.
 


"And he looked a bit 12, he was that small and young, but give him the ball, and he was quite happy to take it under pressure, dominate the game.

"He's only going to get better and the fact that he is getting game time at a top English Premier League team is terrific for him."

Gilmour has made five senior team appearances for Chelsea this term, with two of them coming in the Premier League.
 