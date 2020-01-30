Only Going To Get Better – Former Scottish Top Flight Star Lauds Chelsea Youngster

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scottish top flight star Stephen Craigan has heaped praise on Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour and has tipped the midfielder to only get better.



18-year-old central midfielder Gilmour, who began his career at Rangers, is considered one of the most highly-rated youngsters Scotland has.













Having moved to Chelsea in 2017, the teenager made his first-team debut for Frank Lampard's Blues this season and has caught the eyes of many in England.



Among those to rate Gilmour highly is former Scottish top flight defender Craigan, who has heaped praise on the Chelsea star for how he always looks to make progressive passes.





The 43-year-old recalled how Gilmour stood out while playing in the Under-20s league in Scotland before tipping him to continue his development at Chelsea.







"When he receives the ball, the first thing he looks for is forward, can he play a forward pass that lets someone free to go make something happen", Craigan said on the Ladbrokes Social Club.



"Watching Motherwell against Hibs at the weekend, there's a lot of negative passes from midfield players at times, whereas you look at him – young man, I saw him play at 15, 16 when he played in the Under-20 league and he was the standout there.





"And he looked a bit 12, he was that small and young, but give him the ball, and he was quite happy to take it under pressure, dominate the game.



"He's only going to get better and the fact that he is getting game time at a top English Premier League team is terrific for him."



Gilmour has made five senior team appearances for Chelsea this term, with two of them coming in the Premier League.

