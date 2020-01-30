XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



30/01/2020 - 10:40 GMT

Rangers Launch Charm Offensive, Trying To Persuade Club To Sanction Player Deal

 




Rangers have launched a charm offensive to persuade Sporting Lisbon to let midfielder Miguel Luis make the move to Ibrox. 

The Gers' interest in signing the 20-year-old leaked out recently, but the Portuguese giants have come to no decision over whether to let Luis leave on loan.


 



Sporting Lisbon could keep hold of the midfielder and let him continue to learn under coach Silas, even though he is firmly on the fringes of first team involvement.

Rangers are now trying to convince Sporting Lisbon to sanction a loan for Luis to Scotland, according to Portuguese sports daily A Bola.
 


The Gers are trying to tempt Sporting Lisbon into letting Luis learn from legendary former midfielder Steven Gerrard at Ibrox.



A six-month loan is viewed as an option by the Portuguese club, who will have to come to a decision soon with the clock ticking on the transfer window this month.

Rangers want to add a midfielder before the window slams shut.
 


The Gers have also been linked with potentially signing a striker after Jermain Defoe was stretchered off in Wednesday night's 2-0 win over Ross County.
 