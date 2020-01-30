Rangers Launch Charm Offensive, Trying To Persuade Club To Sanction Player Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers have launched a charm offensive to persuade Sporting Lisbon to let midfielder Miguel Luis make the move to Ibrox.



The Gers' interest in signing the 20-year-old leaked out recently, but the Portuguese giants have come to no decision over whether to let Luis leave on loan.













Sporting Lisbon could keep hold of the midfielder and let him continue to learn under coach Silas, even though he is firmly on the fringes of first team involvement.



Rangers are now trying to convince Sporting Lisbon to sanction a loan for Luis to Scotland, according to Portuguese sports daily A Bola.





The Gers are trying to tempt Sporting Lisbon into letting Luis learn from legendary former midfielder Steven Gerrard at Ibrox.







A six-month loan is viewed as an option by the Portuguese club, who will have to come to a decision soon with the clock ticking on the transfer window this month.



Rangers want to add a midfielder before the window slams shut.





The Gers have also been linked with potentially signing a striker after Jermain Defoe was stretchered off in Wednesday night's 2-0 win over Ross County.

