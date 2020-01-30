Rennes Offered Chance To Sign Tottenham Hotspur Star

Follow @insidefutbol





French Ligue 1 side Rennes have been offered the chance to sign Victor Wanyama from Tottenham Hotspur.



Spurs are keen to offload Wanyama before the transfer window slams shut, but are running out of time to shift the Kenyan off the books.













He has been linked with a host of clubs, including former side Celtic, but so far no clubs have pushed through to take Wanyama away from Tottenham.



Now, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, Rennes have been offered the chance to sign Wanyama.





The Ligue 1 side are now looking closely at the potential parametres of any deal to sign the midfielder.







Rennes are keen on Steven Nzonzi, who is on the books at Roma, and the midfielder remains their primary objective.



No agreement has yet been reached with Roma though, with the duration of any loan for Nzonzi a sticking point.





Wanyama meanwhile also has a firm offer on his table from Serie A outfit Fiorentina.

