30/01/2020 - 12:44 GMT

Sheffield United Block Exit For Nottingham Forest Target

 




Sheffield United have blocked a move away from Bramall Lane for Nottingham Forest transfer target Luke Freeman, according to the Sun.

Premier League newcomers Sheffield United signed Freeman from Championship club Queens Park Rangers on a three-year deal in the summer.  


 



However, almost seven months into his time with the Blades, the move has not gone according to plan for the 27-year-old at Bramall Lane.

Freeman has found himself largely on the fringes of Chris Wilder's first-team, clocking just 322 minutes of league playing time so far this season.
 


The former Arsenal youth star, who was omitted from the Blades' last four league matchday squads, has attracted interest from Nottingham Forest this month.



The Championship club are said to be keen on signing the attacking midfielder as they look to push for Premier League promotion this term.

However, Sheffield United have blocked a move away from Bramall Lane for Freeman this month.
 


It is understood that the Blades do not intend to sell or loan the 27-year-old during the ongoing winter transfer window.

The news is a huge blow for Nottingham Forest who were keen on acquiring the former Bristol City man's services this month.
 