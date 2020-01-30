Southampton Shut Door On Selling Everton and Tottenham Linked Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton have no intention of letting Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg leave, despite the midfielder having been linked with Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.



The Toffees are claimed to want to snap up the 24-year-old as Carlo Ancelotti looks to reshape his squad at Goodison Park, while Tottenham have been linked with a late deadline-beating move.













However, a move this month is out of the question as, according to the Southern Daily Echo, Southampton have no interest in losing the Denmark international.



They are determined to keep Hojbjerg and have closed the door on him departing.





Everton are focused on offloading players in the final hours of the transfer window and look unlikely to test Southampton's stance with an offer.







Tottenham though have been claimed in some quarters to be eyeing a late raid on Southampton for the midfielder.



Jose Mourinho's side have just snapped up Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven and are now hunting a striker.





The clock though is ticking down on the transfer window, which is due to slam shut on Friday night.

