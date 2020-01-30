XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



30/01/2020 - 22:41 GMT

Star Admits He Won’t Miss Scottish Weather After Sealing Rangers Exit

 




Eduardo Herrera has admitted he will not miss the Scottish weather after sealing his exit from Rangers. 

The Mexican striker, who was out of favour at Rangers, has completed a permanent move to Liga MX club Puebla, ending his time in Glasgow.


 



He joined the Gers in 2017 from Pumas and made his debut for the Scottish giants in July.

The striker, who made a total of 23 appearances for Rangers during his time on the books, struggled to adapt to Scottish football and has admitted he will not miss the weather in the country.
 


Replying on social media to a remark that he will not miss the Scottish weather, Herrera replied: "That's correct! But it was part of the experience up there."



Herrera scored twice for Rangers and had loan spells back in Mexico with Santos Laguna and Club Necaxa while on the books at Ibrox.

The 31-year-old will now be looking to quickly adapt to life at Puebla.
 


Puebla have played two games in the Liga MX Clausara, winning two games and losing one.
 