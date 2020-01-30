Star Admits He Won’t Miss Scottish Weather After Sealing Rangers Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Eduardo Herrera has admitted he will not miss the Scottish weather after sealing his exit from Rangers.



The Mexican striker, who was out of favour at Rangers, has completed a permanent move to Liga MX club Puebla, ending his time in Glasgow.













He joined the Gers in 2017 from Pumas and made his debut for the Scottish giants in July.



The striker, who made a total of 23 appearances for Rangers during his time on the books, struggled to adapt to Scottish football and has admitted he will not miss the weather in the country.



#RangersFC can confirm that Eduardo Herrera has joined Liga MX side @ClubPueblaMX on a permanent basis: https://t.co/5V99UXTUr4 pic.twitter.com/xnHS2C45p7 — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 30, 2020



Replying on social media to a remark that he will not miss the Scottish weather, Herrera replied: "That's correct! But it was part of the experience up there."







Herrera scored twice for Rangers and had loan spells back in Mexico with Santos Laguna and Club Necaxa while on the books at Ibrox.



The 31-year-old will now be looking to quickly adapt to life at Puebla.





Puebla have played two games in the Liga MX Clausara, winning two games and losing one.

