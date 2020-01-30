XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

30/01/2020 - 10:19 GMT

Sunderland Make Shock Move For Former Liverpool Talent Bobby Duncan

 




Sunderland have made a shock move for former Liverpool and current Fiorentina striker Bobby Duncan and are looking to land the teenager on an initial loan deal, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The transfer market is in full swing, with clubs pushing to get deals done, as the winter transfer window is in its last two days and is preparing to slam shut on Friday night.  


 



League One club Sunderland, who have revived their season under Phil Parkinson, has made use of the January transfer window to bring in two players already.

As they look to push for promotion back to the Championship, the Black Cats have signed former Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty and Australian defender Bailey Wright this month.
 


However, that could not be the only bit of transfer business they do this month as they have now made a shock move for Fiorentina star Duncan.



It is understood that the Black Cats are looking to sign the former Liverpool starlet on an initial loan deal with a view to making it permanent in the summer.

The 18-year-old centre-forward forced his way away from Liverpool in the summer with the hopes of first-team playing time at Fiorentina.
 


However, things have not gone as planned for Duncan, who is yet to make a senior team appearance for the Italian Serie A side this term.

The Englishman may welcome a move to Sunderland, where he could get playing time under Parkinson.
 