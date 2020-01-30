XRegister
26 October 2019

30/01/2020 - 16:22 GMT

This Is Good News, This Is Bad News – Former Hibernian Star With Update On Marc McNulty Chase

 




Former Hibernian attacker Tam McManus says that Marc McNulty, who is on loan at Sunderland from Reading, wants the move to Easter Road, but has admitted there is bad news too in the chase. 

McNulty, who spent time in the youth ranks at Hibs and had a spell at the club on loan last season, is currently on a loan stint at the Stadium of Light with Sunderland.


 



Hibernian are hoping to sign him before the transfer window slams shut and former Hibs hitman McManus says that McNulty wants the move to happen.

However, he stressed that Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson does not want to let the striker go and the loan would need to be terminated to allow Reading to then loan McNulty out again to Hibernian.
 


McManus wrote on Twitter: "Good news is McNulty deal to Hibs is on.



"He wants to come back as needs game time.

"Hibs want him back.
 


"Bad news is Parkinson wants to keep him for squad.

"Need to leave, go back to Reading then be re-loaned again to Hibs until the summer.

"Complicated deal and time running out", the former Hibs star added.

McNulty has struggled for regular game time at Sunderland since Parkinson succeeded current Hibs boss Jack Ross at the Stadium of Light.

The striker was an unused substitute in Sunderland's 1-0 win at Tranmere Rovers on Wednesday night.
 