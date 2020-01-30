This Is Why Loan Is Positive – Celtic Talent Keen To Work Towards Bhoys’ Level

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic attacker Jonathan Afolabi is positive that he can improve and grow towards being able to play at the Bhoys' level, helped by his loan switch to Dunfermline Athletic.



Scottish Premiership giants Celtic confirmed on Monday that Afolabi has joined Scottish Championship club Dunfermline on loan until the end of the season.













The 20-year-old attacker signed for the Bhoys from Premier League club Southampton in the summer, but is yet to make a first-team appearance for Neil Lennon's side.



Afolabi is aware of the reasons why he has not broken into Celtic's senior team yet, but is confident that his loan move to Dunfermline can help with his growth.



✍️ #DAFC are delighted to announce the loan signing of Jonathan Afolabi from @CelticFC until the end of the season.



➡️ https://t.co/5QhFrLDypY pic.twitter.com/eo599I9yiH — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) January 27, 2020



“They [Celtic] are doing very well at the moment but there are lots of ways for me to try and improve so that I can play at that level as well", Afolabi told Dunfermline's official site.







"Going out on loan is a positive thing because I can impose my game that way as well.”



Celtic and the Pars locked horns in the Scottish League Cup on the same day Afolabi joined the Hoops and the striker has distinct memories of the game.





“I watched that game and like everyone in the stadium, I was surprised", Afolabi said.



"I thought Celtic were just going to do what they normally do but it was good to see Dunfermline put up a fight.



"They just felt short in the end but it was a good game to watch.”



Afolabi will be looking to catch Neil Lennon's eye with his performances on loan at the Scottish Championship club.

