Tottenham Continuing Willian Jose Talks But Could Face Manchester United Competition

Tottenham Hotspur remain in talks to sign Willian Jose from Real Sociedad, but the striker has been offered to Manchester United, according to Sky Sports News (20:01).



Spurs made a €15m bid for Jose earlier this month, but saw Real Sociedad knock it back as they look for closer to the €30m mark.













Jose is keen to leave though and his relationship with Real Sociedad has suffered, with the Brazilian regularly left out of matchday squads as the transfer saga rumbles on.



It has been suggested in Spain that Real Sociedad could even now consider a loan for Jose as they aim to shift him off the books.





Tottenham, still looking for a striker, remain in talks to take him to north London.







However, they could soon face a challenge from Manchester United as the Red Devils have been offered the chance to bid for Jose.



Manchester United are also looking to sign a striker before the transfer window closes on Friday night.





Real Sociedad have handed Jose 20 outings in La Liga this season and the Brazilian has hit the back of the net on eight occasions.

