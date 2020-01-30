Tottenham Set To Kick Off New Contract Talks With Star In Coming Days

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are set to kick off talks over a new contract with full-back Serge Aurier.



The defender had been tipped to leave Tottenham last summer and was looking for an escape route from north London, but he ended up staying put.













He has been reinvigorated since the appointment of Jose Mourinho and Tottenham want to keep hold of him over the longer term.



According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Tottenham will kick off talks with Aurier's agent in the coming days to discuss an extended contract for the right-back.





Aurier is claimed to have interest from clubs in Germany, but Mourinho's arrival has changed the mood music at Tottenham.







The defender is keen to stay and play under the Portuguese, meaning he is likely to be open to agreeing a new deal.



Mourinho has regularly trusted Aurier since he took over at Tottenham and the 27-year-old's performances have been praised by some Spurs fans.





So far this season Aurier has made 19 Premier League appearances for Tottenham and provided four assists for his team-mates.

