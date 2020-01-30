XRegister
26 October 2019

30/01/2020 - 13:45 GMT

Tottenham Target Olivier Giroud Agrees Terms With Lazio, Waiting For Chelsea Green Light

 




Lazio have an agreement in place with Tottenham Hotspur target Olivier Giroud, but are missing Chelsea's green light to complete the swoop. 

Giroud has been linked with a move away from Chelsea all month and has been holding out for a switch to Inter, where he would reunite with Antonio Conte.


 



Inter have cooled their interest in Giroud though and now Tottenham are showing interest in taking him to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A move to Italy is back on the agenda though as, according to Italian broadcaster Sportmediaset, Giroud has agreed to join Lazio.
 


Lazio must still though reach an agreement with Chelsea and are facing the same obstacle as Tottenham in that the Blues need to sign a replacement first.



It is also unclear whether Giroud would choose Lazio ahead of Tottenham, if Spurs put a solid offer to him.

Lazio currently sit third in the Serie A standings and are just two points off second placed Inter, with a game in hand.
 


Giroud has appeared just five times in the Premier League for Chelsea this season and once in the Champions League, where he was handed 17 minutes against Valencia.
 