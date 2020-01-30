West Brom Make Loan Enquiry For Watford Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





West Bromwich Albion have made an enquiry to Watford in an attempt to take Portuguese midfielder Domingos Quina on loan, according to The Athletic.



The clock is ticking down as the winter transfer window nears its deadline on Friday night and clubs are now pushing their attempts to strengthen their squads for the rest of the season.













West Brom, who are looking to earn Premier League promotion this term, left it late to make their first signing of the month, announcing the arrival of Callum Robinson on loan on Wednesday.



However, the Baggies, determined to earn their way back into the top-flight, do not intend to settle for the signing of the Sheffield United star.





Slaven Bilic's side have made an enquiry to Watford to take 20-year-old midfielder Quina on loan.







It is understood that West Brom want the Portuguese youngster on a straight loan deal, without any option to make it permanent.



Quina signed for Watford from fellow league rivals West Ham, where he was once managed by Bilic, in the summer of 2018.





It was the Croatian tactician who handed the midfielder his Hammers debut in 2016 and the pair could be reunited at West Brom now.

