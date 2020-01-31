28-Year-Old Could Depart Tottenham After Late Move Agreed But Clock Ticking

Follow @insidefutbol





French Ligue 1 side Amiens are closing in on Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama, but may yet run out of time to complete the deal.



Tottenham have been trying to offload Wanyama throughout the transfer window this month and he has been linked with several clubs, including Celtic.













The Kenyan midfielder's wage demands scuppered moves to Scotland and Italy, but he could still leave Tottenham before the transfer window slams shut.



Amiens are in for Wanyama and, according to French magazine France Football, have reached an agreement with Tottenham for the 28-year-old.





It is claimed that the midfielder has also agreed to make the move to France, accepting Amiens as a destination.







However, time is against Amiens as they try to finalise the arrival of Wanyama.



Wanyama is keen to play regularly in the remaining months of this season after being frozen out of first team action in north London.





He has a contract with Tottenham that runs until 2021 and it remains to be seen if he exits on loan or on a permanent deal.

