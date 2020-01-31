Aston Villa Poised To Snap Up 27-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa are set to complete the signing of striker Borja Baston from Swansea City, according to the Daily Telegraph.



Villa boss Dean Smith wanted another striker adding to the ranks at Villa Park before the transfer window slammed shut and the Premier League side have turned to the Championship and Swansea for a solution.













Baston will join Aston Villa on a short-term deal, adding to Smith's attacking options for the key business end of the Premier League season.



The 27-year-old Spaniard has turned out 20 times in the Championship so far this season for Swansea, scoring six goals in the process.





Baston enjoyed a goal flurry towards the start of the campaign as he struck five goals in the opening five games of the campaign.







He has since struggled for consistent game time and the goals have dried up, with his last strike in the Championship in September against Reading.



Baston counts sides such as Real Zaragoza, SD Eibar and Deportivo La Coruna amongst his former clubs.





The striker will link up with an Aston Villa side sitting just two points and two places above the relegation zone in the Premier League.

