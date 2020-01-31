Brighton and Watford Linked Striker Set For Werder Bremen Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Hertha Berlin striker Davie Selke is set to join Werder Bremen despite interest from a host of Premier League sides, including Brighton and Watford.



Selke has been left unhappy following the arrival of Krzysztof Piatek at Hertha Berlin from AC Milan and has handed in a transfer request.













It was claimed he is in talks with no fewer than five Premier League clubs, including Brighton and Watford, but Selke is poised to stay in Germany.



According to Sky Deutschland, Selke is set to join Werder Bremen for a fee in excess of €10m.





The striker is expected to put pen to paper to a contract running until 2024 with Werder Bremen.







Selke has scored just once in 19 league appearances for Hertha Berlin this season and will be looking for better luck in front of goal at Werder Bremen.



The 25-year-old started his career at Werder Bremen and remained at the club until a 2015 switch to RB Leipzig.





Werder Bremen sit third bottom in the Bundesliga standings, five points behind 13th placed Hertha Berlin.

